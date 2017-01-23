Mayor Kenney “Deeply Disappointed” In Donald Trump Abortion Decision

The President has reinstated a federal measure first put in place by Ronald Reagan.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is speaking out against a controversial anti-abortion measure that President Donald Trump enacted today.

On his third full day in office, Trump reinstated Ronald Reagan’s so-called “Global Gag Order,” a federal ban on providing money to health organizations around the world that include abortions among the family planning options they provide to women. It’s also known as the Mexico City policy.

“… I’m deeply disappointed in his decision to reinstate the Mexico City policy,” said Kenney in a statement. “It will hurt women’s healthcare across the globe, especially in communities where maternity mortality rates remain unconscionably high. I urge him to reconsider his decision.”

Reagan instituted the rule in 1984. President Bill Clinton nixed it. President George W. Bush brought it back. And then President Barack Obama did away with it. Do you see a pattern here?

In addition to banning funding to overseas organizations that provide abortion information, it also prohibits funding to organizations that provide actual abortions or referrals for them or that fight for abortion legalization.

The decision comes just two days after the massive women’s protests across the country, which included no small amount of pro-choice campaigning. “Keep Abortion Legal” signs were frequent sights.

Trump’s decision, which comes one day after the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, will likely be championed on Friday at Washington D.C.’s annual March for Life.

“We applaud President Trump for putting an end to taxpayer funding of groups that promote the killing of unborn children in developing nations,” said Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the matter at a press briefing on Monday.

“I think the president — it’s no secret — has made it very clear that he’s a pro-life president,” Spicer said. “I think the reinstatement of this policy is not just something that echoes that value, but respects tax payer funding as well, and ensures that we’re standing up not just for life of the unborn, but for also taxpayer funds that are being spent overseas to perform an action that is contrary to the values of this president.”

