Trump Is President. Philly Social Media Reacts.

We scanned Twitter to see what people in the city are thinking.

We told you, but in case you somehow missed it: Donald J. Trump is now president of the United States.

I did a brief scan of Twitter and picked out some of the ones I liked.

Some found it a historic day for our city’s most prestigious university.

It's official — @Penn can count a United States president among its alumni. — Caroline Simon (@carolinesimon66) January 20, 2017

Some found some symbolism in the weather.

Fitting that it started raining in Philly just as he's getting sworn in. — Maureen Walsh (@trimmtrabb1977) January 20, 2017

Others just got discouraged.

I feel like I'm in the Twilight Zone — MellodyBrewing (@mellodybrewing) January 20, 2017

"Buy American and Hire American" means the President of the U.S., a nation of immigrants, wants me to lose my job and go back to my country — Roberto Torres (@TorresLuzardo) January 20, 2017

There was just a hint of sarcasm.

Ahhh, the rhetoric of inclusion and unity, healing wounds and binding us together. Good God! — Brett Mandel (@brettmandel) January 20, 2017

in the 3 months Obama was in office while the nes classic console was in stores, I couldn't find one. Trump's FIRST day in office, I get one — Mike Meech (@meechone) January 20, 2017

The wonks were mainly distraught.

This is a terrible Inaugural speech for a President of these United States. Terrible. Sad. — desireepeterkinbell (@DPBell) January 20, 2017

Remember this moment, before this page was full of awfulness. https://t.co/yGCdxQMbbk pic.twitter.com/F6t0ZGyTPN — Adam Bonin (@adambonin) January 20, 2017

A reminder that the slogan "America First" was first used by Nazi sympathizers who wanted to keep U.S. out of WWII: https://t.co/GIvSczLRsq — Ben Waxman (@bwaxman) January 20, 2017

Trump’s speech had a fan, though, in one local sports anchor.

Regardless of the messenger, that was one very well written message on #InaugurationDay — John Boruk (@JohnBorukCSN) January 20, 2017

And the Philadelphia Republican Party is acting like the gracious winner we’ve known them to be all along.

Lots of sore losers on FB right now. Too bad! Trump won, fair and square. #MAGA #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/HFVloEq34D — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) January 20, 2017

Enjoy the next four years, everyone!