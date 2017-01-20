Trump Is President. Philly Social Media Reacts.

We scanned Twitter to see what people in the city are thinking.

Donald Trump sworn into office

Andrew Harnik/AP

We told you, but in case you somehow missed it: Donald J. Trump is now president of the United States.

I did a brief scan of Twitter and picked out some of the ones I liked.

Some found it a historic day for our city’s most prestigious university.

Some found some symbolism in the weather.

Others just got discouraged.

There was just a hint of sarcasm.

The wonks were mainly distraught.

Trump’s speech had a fan, though, in one local sports anchor.

And the Philadelphia Republican Party is acting like the gracious winner we’ve known them to be all along.

Enjoy the next four years, everyone!

