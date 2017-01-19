PHL Airport Getting Fancy, Exclusive Lounge

But there’s a catch: You’ll have to be an American Express Platinum Card to use it.

The PHL Airport is getting a nice lounge. But you’ll have to be an American Express Platinum cardmember to use it.

Travel blog One Mile at a Time broke the news earlier this week: Philadelphia is getting an Amex Centurion Lounge. Ben Schlappig writes that “these lounges are significantly better than what’s being offered directly by U.S. airlines,” and says one is scheduled to open at PHL in early August.

American Express did not immediately return a request for comment from Philadelphia magazine. There are currently Centurion Lounges at airports in Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Seattle.

Schlappig writes that the 5,500-square-foot lounge will be located on the mezzanine level of A West, the international departures terminal. The prolific flyer/blogger has reviewed all the other Amex Centurion Lounge locations, if you’re interested in what they’re like.

Per The Centurion Lounge website, the lounges feature flat-screen TVs, newspapers and magazines, workspaces, high-speed Wi-Fi, computers, rooms for families, and private bathrooms and showers.

Again, only Amex Platinum card members can get in — but they can bring in their immediately families and two guests, and have the ability to purchase guest passes for visitors. The other Centurion Lounges open from 5 a.m. and close from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.