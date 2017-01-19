You’ll Be Able to Stream Phillies Games This Season

CSN Philly announced on Tuesday that subscribers will be able to watch Phillies games on its website and the NBC Sports app.

Today, Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia announced Phillies games would stream live on both CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App this season.

You’ll have to authenticate yourself as a subscriber to Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia in order to stream games on the site or the app. CSN Philly already streams Sixers and Flyers games on its website and the app.

CSN will also stream Pregame and Postgame Live on the website and app. Here’s where you’ll be able to watch, per the site:

Authenticated CSN subscribers wishing to stream their local MLB, NBA or NHL team on their desktop, mobile device, tablet or connected TV must first download the NBC Sports app. It is powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

The Phillies season begins on Monday, April 3rd, with a game in Cincinnati against the Reds.