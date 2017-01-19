Lauren Boggi Just Released Lithe Method’s Client List

Required by the bankruptcy court, the document is a marketing gold mine. Are you listening, Sweat Fitness?

Before closing her studios and declaring bankruptcy recently, Cheer-Cardio-Sculpting guru Lauren Boggi built Lithe Method into a hugely successful local fitness brand with a fierce following. Some have described the Lithe Method world as almost cult-like.

So naturally, any gym or fitness company in Philadelphia would love to get its hands on the closely guarded list of Lithe Method clients. Talk about awesome marketing leads! Well, thanks to the magic of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the names of hundreds of Lithe Method clients are now a matter of public record.

After a debtor files for bankruptcy, the court allows one week for the filing of a list of creditors, the people and companies to whom the debtor owes money. Boggi’s lawyer received an extension on hers, and filed the creditors list on Wednesday afternoon.

Boggi’s creditors list has the normal stuff, certainly. There’s a law firm. There are a handful of LLCs. There’s a bank, property management companies, and landlords. And the City of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, and the I.R.S. are on there, too. All garden-variety stuff you’d expect to see in a bankruptcy filing for a person doing business in Philadelphia.

But then come the clients.

Lithe Method participants were able to buy one class at a time, but Boggi also offered multi-packs and unlimited monthly memberships. Based on the last price list we were able to find online, clients could pay $340 each month and go as often as they’d like. So anyone who gave Boggi money upfront and hasn’t received what they were paying for could be considered a creditor.

The filing is lengthy and appears to contain the names and home addresses of some 800 individuals. Names like Blatstein and Norcross. CBS 3’s Lesley van Arsdall. Developer Lindsey Scannapieco.

Where will they all get their fit on now?

Should you want a copy of the Lithe Method list, all you have to do is go to the bankruptcy court on the fourth floor of 900 Market Street and ask for a copy. It’s free.

Follow @VictorFiorillo on Twitter