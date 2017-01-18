While everybody is talking about the big names on President Obama’s just-released pardons and commutations list — most notably, convicted traitor and Wikileaks source Chelsea Manning and hotelier and tax fraud Ian Schrager — there are also some Philadelphians who made the list.

On Tuesday, Obama pardoned 64 individuals and commuted the sentences of 209 more, bringing the total granted clemency throughout his presidency to 1,597. (The full Obama pardon list appears at the end of this story.) He’s officially commuted more sentences than any other president in history — more than the number of commutations granted by the previous 12 presidents combined. (Big surprise: The two Bushes were the lowest of that bunch.)

If you’re wondering what the difference is between a pardon and a commutation, it’s pretty simple: A presidential pardon gets rid of a conviction, while a commutation shortens the sentence. Both are forms of clemency, and a president can only act upon a federal case. State convictions and sentences require the intervention of the governor.

Obama issued a pardon for North Philadelphia woman Corinda Rushelle Salvi. In 2005, Salvi was convicted of conspiracy and aiding and abetting the use of a counterfeit access device and sentenced to three years of probation. The scheme involved identities stolen from Wharton students and counterfeit credit cards. Prosecutors said that Salvi used counterfeit cards to make purchases at AutoZone, Wal-Mart, and a pet store. Not exactly where we’d shop with fake credit cards, but hey, that’s us.

Meanwhile, Obama commuted the sentences of two Philadelphia drug dealers.

In 2006, Darryl Barnes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession of crack with intent to distribute as well as firearms offenses, but his sentence now ends on May 17, 2017, thanks to Obama.

And Ruben Velez saw his 2008 sentence of life in prison on drug charges lowered to 20 years. He still has a while to go.

“These 273 individuals learned that our nation is a forgiving nation, where hard work and a commitment to rehabilitation can lead to a second chance, and where wrongs from the past will not deprive an individual of the opportunity to move forward,” wrote White House counsel Neil Eggleston in a statement. “While the mercy the President has shown his 1,597 clemency recipients is remarkable, we must remember that clemency is an extraordinary remedy, granted only after the President has concluded that a particular individual has demonstrated a readiness to make use of his or her second chance.”

Acts of presidential clemency are final and cannot be undone.

Here is the full list of pardons and commutations issued by President Obama on January 17th:

Commutations:

Pardons:

