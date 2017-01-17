Want to Learn How to Run for Local Office? Start Here

On Wednesday, a group of Philly activists will hold an event that will teach you everything you need to know.

If nothing else, Democrats and Republicans can agree on one thing right now: they aren’t happy with their respective parties.

In fact, even before the election, less than half of the nation’s Republicans and Democrats viewed their parties favorably, according to a Gallup Poll from May 2016. The poll found that only 44 percent of Democrats were pleased with their party (again, before the mess that was the 2016 Democratic National Convention and, you know, Election Day). Even fewer Republicans – 37 percent – were content with the GOP party, the poll found.

It’s no wonder independent and third-party voters – socialists, in particular – are on the rise in Philly. Our discontent with our political parties often stretches all the way back home to our local elected officials. The quickest way to change things? Get involved.

That’s the theory of the Philadelphia Democratic Progressive Committee, which is holding an event this week that will guide you through everything you need to know to run for local office.

Joe Driscoll, a political consultant involved with the group, told NewsWorks that “when people start to take these grass-roots positions more seriously, that will have an effect on the ward, the ward leaders, the county committee and City Council. We could have the most progressive legislation passed in the country, or in this side of the country, if we really wanted to.”

After all, couldn’t Philly’s own Democratic Party, which has suffered through its fair share of corruption and elitism, use a change?

The event, which is open to people of all political affiliations, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity on Rittenhouse Square, located at 1901 Chestnut St. About 450 people have hit “going” on Facebook.

“This isn’t just another panel that encourages you to run,” the event description reads. “We’re going to help you understand legal and technical processes, give you specific information about your voting division, help with campaign literature, and provide follow-up support and guidance to those who want it.”

