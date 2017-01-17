Santorum will join as the senior political commentator, while Ramsey will serve as the network’s law enforcement analyst.

Former Philadelphia police commissioner Charles Ramsey and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum will join CNN as contributors, the news organization announced today.

Santorum will join CNN as a senior political commentator, while Ramsey, who currently works as a public safety consultant in Wilmington, will serve as the network’s law enforcement analyst.

Santorum, who clued people in on the “big announcement” via Twitter earlier today, has previously appeared on the news network. He recently faced off against former Mayor Michael Nutter (who became a CNN commentator last year) during a debate regarding a fresh feud between president-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Rep. John Lewis.

Santorum received some flak after defending Trump, who recently called Lewis, a celebrated civil-rights icon, “all talk and no action.”

Also Rick Santorum said John Lewis questioning Trumps legitimacy is a "stain on what is otherwise a terrific record" LOL 😂 JUST. STOP. — Don The Con (@LyinDonTheCon) January 15, 2017

Rick Santorum just dismissed John Lewis's civil rights contributions with a smirk. Lovely. #CNN — StephanieJulian (@StephanieJulian) January 15, 2017

Rick Santorum says Rep John Lewis was a great civil rights hero, 50 years ago.@RickSantorum that sentence needed to end at hero.#cnnsotu — Robin (@IB5150WI) January 15, 2017

Rick Santorum telling John Lewis what he should and shouldn't do is fucking hilarious — Jack. (@KingJackThe4th) January 15, 2017

