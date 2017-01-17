Former Philly Police Chief Charles Ramsey, Rick Santorum Join CNN as Contributors

Santorum will join as the senior political commentator, while Ramsey will serve as the network’s law enforcement analyst.

L: Charles Ramsey (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) | R: Rick Santorum (Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com)

Former Philadelphia police commissioner Charles Ramsey and former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum will join CNN as contributors, the news organization announced today.

Santorum will join CNN as a senior political commentator, while Ramsey, who currently works as a public safety consultant in Wilmington, will serve as the network’s law enforcement analyst.

Santorum, who clued people in on the “big announcement” via Twitter earlier today, has previously appeared on the news network. He recently faced off against former Mayor Michael Nutter (who became a CNN commentator last year) during a debate regarding a fresh feud between president-elect Donald Trump and Georgia Rep. John Lewis.

Santorum received some flak after defending Trump, who recently called Lewis, a celebrated civil-rights icon, “all talk and no action.”

