Some things you can count on. Among them? That if you need a sexy balaclava, a $9 camo t-shirt, a leather bota bag or a bladder canteen, the place to get it is I. Goldberg, Philly’s 98-year-old Army-Navy store. Granted, you might go a long time between visits. But really, where else locally are you going to find a South African-style military backpack with side ammo pockets? Which is why, a year ago, Philadelphians were shocked to learn that the landlord at the store’s 13th and Chestnut location had hiked the rent “exponentially,” according to third-generation Goldberg’s owner Nana Goldberg, leaving her no choice but to seek new digs. Her efforts were fruitless until Jamie B. Weiner of the Delphi Property Group stepped up to help. Now Goldberg is thrilled to announce she’ll be staying on Chestnut Street—at 718 Chestnut, to be exact. What’s going in the old spot? A Wawa. Philly! Win-win!

