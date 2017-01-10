Penn State Passes Resolution Vowing to Protect Immigrants

Penn State has become the latest university in Pennsylvania to enact a formal resolution pledging to protect immigrants – less than a week after the school’s president expressed hesitation about calling the school a “sanctuary campus.”

The State College Borough Council passed the resolution yesterday, which states that the council “will not voluntarily assist in any efforts by the federal government to apprehend, detain or deport community members.” It joins Philadelphia-area schools like the University of Pennsylvania and Swarthmore, both of which have referred to themselves as sanctuary campuses.

“I think that our immigration law is not only complex, it is occasionally wrong in the worst possible, unconstitutional ways,” Councilwoman Theresa Lafer told the Centre Daily Times. “Saying that we are not going to back and enforce certain clearly problematic aspects of immigration law is the only option that we have from my point of view.”

There’s not one standard definition of “sanctuary campus,” though it’s frequently used to designate a college and or university that does not uphold detainer requests issued by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, particularly if the person who the agency wants to detain or deport is already being held by a separate agency. Penn and Swarthmore, both private schools, have pledged not to share information about undocumented students or allow federal authorities on campus without warrants.

Penn State is one of more than 450 colleges with leaders who have signed a nationwide petition supporting the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program, which protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. President-elect Donald Trump has previously mentioned that he would repeal DACA, though he has since lightened his stance.

Last month, Republican state Rep. Jerry Knowles said he plans to introduce legislation that would punish sanctuary campuses by allowing the state to withhold funding from those colleges and universities.

