PATCO Cancels Multiple Rush-Hour Trains Out of Philly

Sorry, South Jersey residents: You’re in for a crowded commute home.

Citing the snow and equipment issues, PATCO has canceled four rush-hour trains out of Philadelphia.

PLEASE NOTE: The 4:45p, 5:06p, 5:10p and 5:39p EBs out of 16th/Locust will be canceled due to the snow and equipment issues. — PATCO (@RidePATCO) January 9, 2017

This does not mean a whole hour of trains are canceled. Rather, there will be fewer trains for the rush hour.

Trains running to New Jersey during rush hour head out from the 16th/15th and Locust station every 3 to 7 minutes. Trains today will leave at 4:40, 4:52, 4:55, 4:59, 5:03, 5:14, 5:19, 5:23, 5:27 and 5:33.

PATCO says all other trains are expected to run on schedule.