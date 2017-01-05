Forecasters say the snowfall in the area could be 2 to 3 inches. It will likely stop before Friday morning rush hour.

The temperature has dropped. PennDOT is treating the roads. It’s true: We’re getting our first snowfall of the season.

This morning’s forecast from the Philadelphia/Mt. Holly office of the National Weather Service say models “indicate a band of heavier snowfall (2-3″) that develops late this evening near the Mason-Dixon line in SE PA/N Delmarva [peninsula] and expands northeastward into central NJ overnight.”

Action News reports that PennDOT had 180 trucks out brining roads. The snow is expected to end before tomorrow morning’s commute. With road prep and a short snowfall window, the commute tomorrow should not be that bad — unless everyone sees snow on the ground and forgets how to drive. So … actually, never mind — the commute tomorrow might be bad.

The city has also declared a Code Blue. If you see someone sleeping on the streets, you’re asked to call Project HOME’s homeless outreach outline at 215-232-1984.