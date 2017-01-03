Philly Police Investigating Video of Officer Apparently Hitting Young Woman

Footage of the altercation in Kingsessing is circulating on social media.

Philly police are investigating an altercation between an officer and a young woman depicted in footage that is circulating on social media.

The incident allegedly occurred when officers attempted to break up a brawl between a large group of teenagers in Kingsessing.

Warning: The video contains violence and strong language.

A person who appears to be a female police officer is seen backing a young woman away from the group. After a few seconds, the officer appears to push the young woman to the ground before hitting her. It’s not clear what happened immediately before the incident.

One resident, Takeema Bundy, said the altercation occurred Monday afternoon at 54th Street and Springfield Avenue after the young woman attempted to break up a fight between the teens, according to NBC10. Police commissioner Richard Ross told the Inquirer that the young woman and the officer seen in the video told police the same story as to how the incident occurred.

The video is being investigated by Internal Affairs.

