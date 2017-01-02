Little Pete’s to Close by End of August

The Center City diner needs to vacate its space by the end of August to make way for a new hotel. It may close sooner.

Little Pete’s has a closing date.

The diner, one of only a handful of diners left in Center City, has been told it needs to vacate its 17th Street premises by the end of August. Plans call for the beloved diner to be replaced by a Hyatt Centric hotel. The parking garage on the parcel, as well as a City Nails location and the flower shop Blossom, will also be demolished.

Co-owner John Koutroubas, who owns Little Pete’s with his brother Pete, confirmed the closure date while working the register yesterday. He said the diner may move out earlier than the end of August.

Little Pete’s has been feted by many local media outlets, and even has celebrity fans in the way of former Mayor Michael Nutter and comedian/writer John Hodgman.

The 24-hour diner has been on 17th Street in Center City since 1978. A second Little Pete’s location, at 2401 Pennsylvania Avenue, remains open.