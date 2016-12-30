12 Weird Things That Get Dropped in Pennsylvania on New Year’s Eve

As a lifelong resident of this great commonwealth of ours, I have to admit I wasn’t much surprised to discover that Pennsylvania leads the nation — and, so far as I have any reason to believe, the universe — in Weird Stuff That Gets Dropped From the Sky on New Year’s Eve. Nobody parties like partisans of the ruffed grouse, amirite?

Just in case this year you get a hankering to get up off the couch and watch something other than that boring ol’ ball in Times Square, you can dress up and watch the first-ever drop of a Liberty Bell at the Glitter City Gala at the Hyatt. Then again, should you yearn to celebrate in less thronged environs, here’s the lowdown on some of our state’s, uh, really unique New Year’s Eve spectacles.

Pottsville: A Giant Beer Bottle

Of course. Pottsville is the home of Yuengling, a giant bottle (OK, a facsimile of a bottle) of which gets dropped from the sky to mark the arrival of the New Year.

Kennett Square: A Giant Mushroom

Talk about a fungus among us! The Mushroom Capital of the World celebrates its fourth annual glitter-light-y Mushroom Drop this year.

Harrisburg: A Giant Strawberry

Alas, a few years back, the iconic giant strawberry dropped on the Eve at Strawberry Square in downtown H-burg shattered to pieces. Happily, it’s been replaced by a shiny new version that cost a cool $8,500. The new berry is “more dramatic,” according to the president of the development firm that helped pay for it, though it’s still out of season.

Bethlehem: A Giant Marshmallow Peep

Oh little town of … uh, Peepfest, a two-day celebration at the SteelStacks in this old mill town that culminates in the descent (at a family-friendly 5:15 p.m.) of a four-and-a-half-foot-tall replica of a bright yellow marshmallow chicken.

Dillsburg: A Giant Pickle

This is the 24th year that the residents of Dillsburg have watched as their beloved Mr. Pickle is dilly lowered from on high to celebrate the New Year. The flier promises pickle soup, pickle games, and pickle souvenirs.

Lebanon: A Giant Lebanon Bologna

Godshall’s Quality Meats, maker of Weaver’s Lebanon Bologna (a delicacy that originated right here in Pa., not in the Levant), donates a 12-foot-long, 150-pound sausage for this town’s annual New Year’s Eve event; afterward, the meat is distributed to charities.

Mechanicsburg: A Giant Wrench

Really, what else would they drop? This yearly event grew out of an Eagle Scout project.

Carlisle: A Giant Button

You’ll need to buy a button to reserve your spot for the booze-free First Night activities here, which include the elevation of a 50-pound button. Why a button? Well, they used to drop an Indy car, but that got kind of old.

Hershey: A Giant Hershey’s Kiss

How giant? Seven feet tall (12 if you count the paper plume). Made of chocolate? Nah. And they raise it instead of dropping it. Still, impressive.

Sunbury: A Giant Light Bulb

Another not-drop, this ceremony honors Thomas Edison, who built the first three-wire central station incandescent electric lighting plant here, by igniting a giant light bulb at midnight.

Shippensburg: A Giant Anchor

Get it? Get it? Shippensburg. A giant … OK, don’t stand under the anchor, please.

Red Lion: A Giant Cigar

To commemorate its cigar-making heritage, Red Lion ushers in the New Year by hoisting a giant cigar held aloft by, duh, a red lion. As Freud famously said, or maybe didn’t say, sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. And Happy 2017 to all , wherever you may be!