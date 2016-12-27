WATCH: Cory Popp’s 2016 Philly Flashback

Here’s to hoping it reminds you of something to be happy about this year.

In his newest video, Philly filmographer Cory J. Popp gives us a lot to look back on as we head into the new year. And maybe all of it isn’t as bad as we thought.

Popp’s latest video highlights some of the city’s best moments. Give it a watch, and you’ll see a slew of familiar, lovable sights: the Rail Park, the new Electric Street light mural in South Philly, LOVE Park (when it was LOVE Park), lively DNC protests, and more.

Here’s to hoping it’ll remind you of a little something to be happy about in 2016. And if you like Popp’s work, check out more of it at Philly Mag or on his website.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.