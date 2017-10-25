Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

This week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the fourth annual Halloqweens Bash. Queer events impresario Dame Luz presents us one of the biggest queer Halloween parties in the world, with more than 500 LGBTQ attendees and allies expected to take over the entire FringeArts venue for a bash that plans to be “bigger and badder than ever.” Guests should plan to rock their favorite costumes and party hard as special guest DJs (Sharyn Stone, Jamz, Reezey), drag performers (Icon Ebony Fierce, Ann Artist, Pretty Girl), and burlesque showstoppers (Raspberry Royale Troupe, Lucifer Rising, The Deva Arazel) plan to hit the stage during an outdoor beer garden social unlike none other. The queer rager kicks off at 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th, at FringeArts, 140 North Columbus Boulevard. TICKETS.

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY

Northeast LGBTQ Night Out at SawTown Tavern: 7 p.m. at SawTown Tavern, 4717-19 Princeton Avenue.

Agitated!: 9 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor Street.

THURSDAY

Run4UrLife 5K: 6:30 p.m. at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 215 Belmont Avenue.

Community Conversation: Race & Inclusion in LGBTQ Community: 7:30 p.m. at Gershman Y, 401 South Broad Street.

Rocky Horror Shadowcast at the Reel: 8 p.m. at Temple University, 1755 North 13th Street.

FRIDAY

Siloam Presents Spooked On Spruce St.: 7 p.m. at Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce Street.

SATURDAY

Be You: LGBTQIA POC Health and Wellness Summit: 12 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

Mischief & Mayhem Returns: Back 2 Basics Halloween Bash: 10 p.m. at CiBo Ristorante Italiano, 1227 Walnut Street.

SUNDAY

TMAN: Guy’s Day Out: 1 p.m. at GALAEI, 149 West Susquehanna Avenue.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.