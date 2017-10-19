LGBTQ Event of the Week: Spiral Q’s 18th Annual Peoplehood

Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

This week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Spiral Q’s 18th Annual Peoplehood. Enjoy an afternoon honoring people of all walks of life at an event that “takes to the streets in order to represent our city’s greatest strength: its diversity.” This communitywide event includes a handmade, people-powered parade with giant puppets, flags, costumes and banners; participants are welcome to bring their own artwork or carry Spiral Q puppets. The event kicks off at noon on Saturday, October 21st, at Paul Robeson House, 4951 Walnut Street. Free admission.

Other events to check out this week:

THURSDAY

Queer Art For Your Heart: An Evening of Storytelling & Food: 6 p.m. at Serenity House, 1209 Lehigh Avenue.

FRIDAY

Bounce: A Qunify LGBTQ Party: 9:30 p.m. at Isla Verde Cafe, 2725 North American Street.

SATURDAY

Heroes & Villains Halloween: 8 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

SUNDAY

2017 Philly Drag Awards: 8 p.m. at Voyeur Nightclub, 1221 St. James Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.