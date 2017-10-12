This week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the Philly AIDS Walk. Join thousands of Philadelphians for an annual event that is “committed to getting to zero” in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Your efforts will help the local AIDS Fund as it continues to provide support to the most vulnerable living with HIV through emergency financial assistance. 5K run and walk check-ins begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 16th, at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Register here.

Other events to check out this week:

FRIDAY

CaberGAY: A Celebration of Queer Musical Theatre: 7 p.m. at Caplan Studio Theatre, 211 South Broad Street.

Cream Philadelphia: 8 p.m. at Boxers PHL, 1330 Walnut Street.

Midnight Madness: The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 11:59 p.m. at Landmark’s Ritz Movie, 214 Walnut Street.

SATURDAY

The LGBT Center’s 35th Anniversary: Noon at Penn LGBT Center, 3907 Spruce Street.

Indigo Ball: 5:30 p.m. at Sofitel Philadelphia, 120 South 17th Street.

Bearracuda Philly: 9 p.m. at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 206 South Quince Street.

