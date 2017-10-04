Philadelphia FIGHT Abruptly Shut Down Y-HEP Drop-In Center

The center, which once provided food and resources to at-risk local teens, closed without notice more than a month ago.

Philadelphia FIGHT’s Youth Health Empowerment program (often referred to as Y-HEP) abruptly shut down its drop-in center in late August, G Philly has learned.

Located at 1417 Locust Street, the program bills itself as offering “comprehensive healthcare services to teens and young adults” and providing a confidential safe space for “all patients, regardless of ability to pay.” Its fourth-floor drop-in center provided food, toiletries, programing, a shower, and garments for at-risk homeless youth. Operations on that floor have now been terminated; the program continues to provide health screenings and other clinical assistance.

“About two weeks ago, I stopped by Y-HEP for a drop-in and was told they didn’t do them anymore and to go somewhere else,” said Jay, a 18-year old queer patient at Y-HEP who describes his current housing situation as “transient.” “They didn’t tell me why it closed, but I know I stopped going often because they got more strict and started kicking us out for any little thing. I just went when I was hungry and needed to stay off the block for a bit.”

“The center closed in August after a lot of internal issues within the staff,” says a former Philadelphia FIGHT employee who worked closely with Y-HEP and requested not to be named. “The Locust building now only provides a health clinic that redirects homeless youth to other shelters and that’s about it. This is a problem because we provided a safe space for a lot of LGBTQ homeless youth who didn’t feel safe in non-affirming programs. … FIGHT has made it a point not to go public about this.”

At the time this story was published, Philadelphia FIGHT’s website still listed Y-HEP’s healthcare services but made no mention of the cessation of drop-in services. The organization has sent the following statement exclusively to G Philly: