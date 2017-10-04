Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

This week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the Philly Trans March 2017. Enjoy an afternoon honoring transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals at an event that is “not only a rally and demonstration, but also a revolutionary movement.” This community-wide event features guest speakers Christian Axavier Lovehall, Sharron Cooks, and several other activists and leaders. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th, at Kahn Park, 1119 Pine Street. Free admission.

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY

OurNightOut-Philly Oktoberfest: 6 p.m. at 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street.

THURSDAY

Acting on Diversity: LGBTQ and Community Colleges Two-Day Conference: 9:30 a.m. at Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden Street.

FRIDAY

8th Annual LGBT History Month Celebration and Flag Raising: 4 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall, 1 Penn Square.

First Fridays For Women at Onyx: 9 p.m. at Onyx Philly, 2908 South Columbus Boulevard.

SATURDAY

PFP Family Matters Conference 2017: 9 a.m. at University of the Sciences, 600 South 43rd Street.

Writer’s Block Party – Outfest/ Hurricane Relief: 12 p.m. at Writer’s Block Rehab, 1342 Cypress Street.

Crankshaft: 9 p.m. at The Bike Stop, 206 South Quince Street.

FADE: Outfest Edition: 10 p.m. at William Street Common, 3900 Chestnut Street.

SUNDAY

Philly OutFest 2017: Noon, 12th and Locust streets.

