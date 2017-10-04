LGBTQ Event of the Week: Philly Trans March 2017

Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

This year’s Philly Trans March takes place on Saturday, October 7th, at Kahn Park.

This week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the Philly Trans March 2017. Enjoy an afternoon honoring transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals at an event that is “not only a rally and demonstration, but also a revolutionary movement.” This community-wide event features guest speakers Christian Axavier Lovehall, Sharron Cooks, and several other activists and leaders. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th, at Kahn Park, 1119 Pine Street. Free admission.

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY
OurNightOut-Philly Oktoberfest: 6 p.m. at 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street.

THURSDAY
Acting on Diversity: LGBTQ and Community Colleges Two-Day Conference: 9:30 a.m. at Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden Street.

FRIDAY
8th Annual LGBT History Month Celebration and Flag Raising: 4 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall, 1 Penn Square.

First Fridays For Women at Onyx: 9 p.m. at Onyx Philly, 2908 South Columbus Boulevard.

SATURDAY
PFP Family Matters Conference 2017: 9 a.m. at University of the Sciences, 600 South 43rd Street.

Writer’s Block Party – Outfest/ Hurricane Relief: 12 p.m. at Writer’s Block Rehab, 1342 Cypress Street.

Crankshaft: 9 p.m. at The Bike Stop, 206 South Quince Street.

FADE: Outfest Edition: 10 p.m. at William Street Common, 3900 Chestnut Street.

SUNDAY
Philly OutFest 2017: Noon, 12th and Locust streets.

