LGBTQ Event of the Week: Philly Bi Visibility Rally

Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

Philly Bi Visibility Rally and Health Fair is Saturday, September 23rd, at Board Game Art Park

This week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the Philly Bi Visibility Rally. Enjoy an afternoon meant to honor bisexual individuals through a health fair, a bi flag-raising, and more. This community-wide event features guest speakers Mayor Jim Kenney, Office of LGBT Affairs executive director Amber Hikes, and several bisexual activists. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 23rd, at Board Game Art Park (N. 15th St. & John F. Kennedy Blvd). Free admission.

Other events to check out this week:

FringeArts Festival is happening all-week long. Click here to see their lineup of LGBTQ shows.

WEDNESDAY
Our Night Out: 6 p.m. at Valanni, 1229 Spruce St.

Survival: Homelessness, Sex Work, and Incarceration: 6:30 p.m. at Arch Building
3601 Locust Walk.

Songbird 9: Opening Night!: 9 p.m. at Ruba Club, 416 Green St.

FRIDAY
CREAM Philadelphia: 8 p.m. at Boxers PHL, 1330 Walnut St.

DTF: Darryl & Timaree Fun Hour: 8:30 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St.

SATURDAY
Quench: An NSFW Dance Party: (Secret location revealed once you register).

