For its solidarity with the local trans community, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the 3rd Annual Trans Flag Raising Over City Hall. Enjoy an afternoon that plans to honor transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals through music, live entertainment, and more. Hosted by the Office of LGBT Affairs and the Philadelphia Trans-Health Conference, this community-wide event features performances and appearances by Mayor Jim Kenney, Office of LGBT Affairs executive director Amber Hikes, Janis Stacy, Kim Watson, Naiymah Sanchez, and Kaleia Brown. Special guest Gavin Grimm will speak to the crowd. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 7th, outside Philadelphia City Hall. Free admission.

Other events to check out this week:

FringeArts Festival is happening all-weekend long. Click here to see their lineup of LGBTQ shows.

WEDNESDAY

49 Paintings for 49 at Pulse — Santiago Hermes TOP HAT Exhibition: 5:30 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

Martha Graham Cracker with Abby Rosenquist: 7 p.m. at L’Etage, 624 South 6th Street.

FRIDAY

Beauty From Our Sorrows: A Benefit for Valley Youth House: 7:30 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

SATURDAY

TRANSITIONS: Becoming a Trans-Affirming Birth Worker: 12 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

BEY IS BAE: Beyoncé Night Philly!: 10:30 p.m. at Fringearts, 140 North Columbus Boulevard.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.