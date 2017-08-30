For its return to party house vibes and all-inclusive atmosphere, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is SuperDope House Party: Sankofa Edition. Top summer events producer Stro Kyle is turning this Labor Day/Made in America weekend into “the DOPEST most EPIC SuperDope House Party EVER!” Geared toward celebrating Afro Queer/LatinX Culture, the event is happening outside the Gayborhood and in one of Philly’s most beloved diversity hubs, the Sankofa House. There will be plenty of surprise moments throughout the night as the recent birthdays of two legends are celebrated: the Queen Of Philly Queers, Ms. Icon Ebony-Fierce, and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The event kicks off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 2nd, at 906 South 49th Street. Door cover is donation-based; outside alcohol is not permitted, and you must be 21+ to attend.

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY

L’amour: You Can’t Define My Womanhood: 5 p.m. at Trans Equity Project, 149 West Susquehanna Avenue.

THURSDAY

Out In Fishtown Benefit for the Attic Youth Center: 5:30 p.m. at Fishtown Brewpub, 1101 Frankford Avenue.

BiSpace – Ice Cream Social: 7 p.m. at Thursdays with Thain, 1315 Spruce Street.

SUNDAY

Pre Labor Day Night Party w/ DJ Boo Boo: 9 p.m. at Toasted Walnut Bar & Kitchen, 1316 Walnut Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.