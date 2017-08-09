Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

For its festive celebration of powerhouse drag, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Martha Graham Cracker’s 12th Anniversary Party. Enjoy a night featuring an entertainer who has given audiences “12 years as the world’s tallest and hairiest drag queen.” Following the star-studded bash, the raw unabashed punk performer Christeene will hit the stage. Expect an appearance from DJ Robert Drake. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10th, at The Trocadero, located at 1003 Arch Street. TICKETS

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY

Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus Auditions: Season 2017-18: 6 p.m. at 2111 Sansom Street.

THURSDAY

LGBTQ Community Conversation: Mazzoni Center: 6 p.m. at 315 South Broad Street.

FRIDAY

’90s Grunge/Alternative Sing-Along: 8 p.m. at The Barbary, 951 Frankford Avenue.

SUNDAY

Drag Brunch at the Punch: 11:30 a.m. at Punch Line Philly, 33 East Laurel Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.