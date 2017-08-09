LGBTQ Event of the Week: Martha Graham Cracker’s 12th Anniversary Party

Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

Martha Graham Cracker’s 12th Anniversary Party is at the Trocadero on Thursday.

For its festive celebration of powerhouse drag, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Martha Graham Cracker’s 12th Anniversary Party. Enjoy a night featuring an entertainer who has given audiences “12 years as the world’s tallest and hairiest drag queen.” Following the star-studded bash, the raw unabashed punk performer Christeene will hit the stage. Expect an appearance from DJ Robert Drake. The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10th, at The Trocadero, located at 1003 Arch Street. TICKETS

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY
Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus Auditions: Season 2017-18: 6 p.m. at 2111 Sansom Street.

THURSDAY
LGBTQ Community Conversation: Mazzoni Center: 6 p.m. at 315 South Broad Street.

FRIDAY
’90s Grunge/Alternative Sing-Along: 8 p.m. at The Barbary, 951 Frankford Avenue.

SUNDAY
Drag Brunch at the Punch: 11:30 a.m. at Punch Line Philly, 33 East Laurel Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.

