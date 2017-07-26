LGBTQ Event of the Week: A Hero Like Me

“A Hero Like Me” is this Saturday, July 29th.

For its love of queer comics, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is A Hero Like Me. Enjoy an afternoon that plans to “create space to discuss our favorite queer and minority characters in comics and video games with a discussion about representation.” Qunity, the new all-inclusive LGBTQ social club, will be hosting this event as they plan to highlight and discuss feminist- and POC-centered comics, such as Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Batwoman, and Echo. All interest levels are welcome, and the space has all-gender bathrooms, handicap-accessible bathrooms, and a wheelchair-accessible ramp at the entrance. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29th, at Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, located at 2578 Frankford Avenue. Free admission.

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY
ACLU of Pennsylvania Storytelling workshop: 6 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

THURSDAY
Philadelphia Wine & Craft Cocktail Festival: 5:30 p.m. at 1001 North Delaware Avenue.

Oasis Pool Party: 8 p.m. at North Shore Beach Club, 1031 Germantown Avenue.

FRIDAY
Gear of Summer: 9 p.m. at The Bike Stop, 206 South Quince Street.

SATURDAY
Emo & Pop-Punk Sing-Along!: 8 p.m. at The Barbary, 951 Frankford Avenue.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.

