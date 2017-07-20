LGBTQ Event of the Week: Juice: A Summer Day Party for LGBTQ Womxn

Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

Juice: A Summer Day Party for LGBTQ Womxn is Saturday, July 22nd.

For hosting a celebration that unites diverse LGBTQ women, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Juice: A Summer Day Party for LGBTQ Womxn. Her Philly MOVES returns with their once-a-month summer day party appreciating LGBTQ women of color during the 4th Annual HoodStock Festival, a community music showcase. Come join these diverse queer women, who have secured their own section, stage, DJ’s, and artists performing during the festival. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22nd, at Philadelphia Urban Creators, 2315 North 11th Street. Tickets

Other events to check out this week:

THURSDAY
P.O.C Philly: Qtpocs Taking BACK Our Community: 7 p.m. at William Way LGBT Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

FRIDAY
Sex with Timaree Live at the Philly Podcast Fest!: 9 p.m. at Ruba Club, 416 Green Street.

SATURDAY
The Rocky Horror Drag Queen Show: 9 p.m. at Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia, 1113 Market Street.

Homegirl – The All Female Artists Night: 10 p.m. at Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 North Front Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.

