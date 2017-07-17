Mazzoni Center Responds to Community Criticism Over Interim Executive Director

Criticism has emerged following last week’s announcement that Stephen Glassman would be Mazzoni Center’s interim executive director after a recent slew of resignations at the nonprofit. Some LGBTQ community members have complained on social media that Glassman, a cis-gender white gay male, does not represent the diversity they were expecting, while others working at Mazzoni said they feel the decision “came out of nowhere.”

“I am disappointed in their decision to hire another white person to lead the organization. Front-line staff was left out the conversation,” said a Mazzoni employee of color who chose not to be named because they claim they now “fear Mazzoni is regressing back to its problematic culture.” “I knew they were searching for an interim CEO and that this person would be temporary … the rest is a mystery, as not much else was ever shared.”

The Black and Brown Workers Collective (BBWC), a group of activists who, along with staffers, led the charge against the nonprofit, released the following statement to G Philly on the recent interim appointment while referencing a recent report on the racial disparities found within LGBTQ organizations:

“In a recent report entitled, Working at the Intersections: LGBTQ Nonprofit staff and the Racial Leadership Gap, it is cited that Black and Brown folks within these spaces have equivalent knowledge and experience to their white counterparts (Thomas-Breitfeld & Kunreuther, 2017). Based on the community testimonies of our lived experiences, we also know that paternalistic white supremacy leads to the discrimination that is embedded in organizational hiring practices. We further seek to interrogate the notion that formalized education and ways of knowing act as indicators of a strong leader for our communities. As a collective and alongside community we will continue to demand that the search committee has seats from community, not just one community member — which is a classic way to uphold tokenism — but a critical mass of at least three community members involved in the process of selecting the permanent ED. The patients of Mazzoni Center, staff and community require this! To support the voices of community we will work with our community to put forth names that could fulfill the position of permanent CEO for the Mazzoni Center. We seek to interrupt the possibility of the history repeating itself. “Throughout the release indicating the interim choice there was an intentional avoidance of naming anti-Blackness and no specificity around what efforts are being put forth to address the trauma patients have endured through this process.”

After being made aware of the complaints made surrounding the organization’s choice, Mazzoni’s board of directors sent the following statement exclusively to G Philly detailing their decision and stance: