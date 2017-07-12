LGBTQ Event of the Week: LGBTQ Home for Hope’s Community Day

Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

For hosting a charitable event that unites community and various identities, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the LGBTQ Home for Hope’s Community Day. This free charity event features a donation drive, barbecue, games and community building. The LGBTQ Home for Hope will be accepting donations such as cleaning supplies, food (fresh meats and vegetables, canned goods, breakfast, lunch and dinner items), toiletries, school/art supplies, hygiene items and much more. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 16th, at the LGBTQ Home for Hope, located at 2831 N. Hutchinson St. Donations.

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY

Devil Drag: 7:30 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St.

THURSDAY

The Connect: An LGBTQ Hangout: 5 p.m. at Pentridge Station, 5116 Pentridge Street.

Sensation Play Demo: 7 p.m. at William Way LGBT Center, 1315 Spruce St.

FRIDAY

Berserk!: 18th Annual Summer Movie Party: 6 p.m. at William Way LGBT Center, 1315 Spruce St.

SATURDAY

The Quentin Tarantino Drag and Burlesque Tribute Show: 7 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St.

The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret with Ms. Red 40, Judith Priest: 8 p.m. at Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave.

SUNDAY

TMAN: The Bro-B-Q: 2 p.m. at GALAEI, 149 W Susquehanna Ave.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.