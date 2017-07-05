For giving us a well-needed exclusive concert, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is the Jill Sobule Live. Billed as “topical, funny and more than a little poignant … grown-up music for an adolescent age,” this Los Angeles–based singer songwriter plans to sing her heart out with “great compassion, empathy, wit and considerable charm.” Net proceeds from the concert will go to support the William Way LGBT Center. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7th, at at William Way LGBT Center, 1315 Spruce St. Tickets.

Other events to check out this week:

WEDNESDAY

LGBTQ Women’s Happy Hour: 5 p.m. at Writer’s Block Rehab, 1342 Cypress Street.

THURSDAY

Bootblacking 101 With a Touch of Social Justice: 7 p.m. at William Way LGBT Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

P!NK Karaoke and Concert Tix Giveaway: 9 p.m. at Toasted Walnut, 1316 Walnut Street.

SATURDAY

Queer Kickball: A West Philly Pop-Up: 5 p.m. at Woodland Playground, 4740 Woodland Avenue.

Miss & Plus Northeast Royale Pageant: 6 p.m. at Plays & Players, 1714 Delancey Street.

