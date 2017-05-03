Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

For its seasonal vibes and throwback thrills, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Dame Luz’s “Summertime: Outdoor ’90s Dance Party”. Enjoy a late-night free dance party featuring the sounds of one of the city’s favorite queer DJs. It’s a ’90s-themed rave, so don’t hesitate to rock out your wide-leg pants, tie a hoodie around your waist, and flip that baseball cap backwards. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5th, at La Peg Brasserie at Fringe Arts. Free admission.

Other events to check out this weekend:

WEDNESDAY

Cloud Nine with Landon Blake: 9 p.m. at Cloud Nine at The Ascend Lounge, 243 South Camac Street.

Extra Dark with Dame Luz!: 10 p.m. at Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 North Front Street.

SATURDAY

Derby Day Street Festival: 2 p.m. in the Gayborhood on 13th Street between Walnut and Locust.

CAKE 5: An NSFW Dance Party: 9 p.m. at Secret location revealed during RSVP.

SUNDAY

QOTA BLOCK PARTY: Noon at Metro Mens Clothing, 1600 East Passyunk Avenue.



Amateur Drag Night: 8 p.m. at L’Etage, 624 South 6th Street.

