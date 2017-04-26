Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

For its diverse lineup of entertainment and intersectional inclusion, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Queer Performances of Color. This edition’s theme is “This Is Us,” as your favorite queer performers show “unity and solidarity against the racism and discrimination happening in the Gayborhood.” Guests can expect performances from Kitty Devereaux, Zsa Zsa St. James, WORDZ The Poet Emcee, and many more. Special guest speaker is G Philly’s Ernest Owens. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28th, at CiBo Ristorante Italiano, 1227 Walnut Street. Free admission with option to donate to the performers.

Other events to check out this weekend:

*PHILLY BLACK PRIDE WEEKEND* See the entire lineup for events and other festivities.

THURSDAY

KYL/D’s Home Season at Prince Theater: 8 p.m. at Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut Street.

Miss Philly Gay Pride Crowning of Tina Montgomery: 11 p.m. at Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, 1509 South Street.

FRIDAY

The Sweet Spot: Welcome To Philly: 10 p.m. at TLO EVENT Complex, 1621 Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

SATURDAY

School Fair for LGBTQ Communities: 12 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.



Mr. Philly Drag King 2017!: 7 p.m. at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street.

Shut Up & Dance 2017: 8 p.m. at Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut Street.

The Main Event: PBP For Women: 10 p.m. at District N9NE, 460 North 9th Street.

SUNDAY

Drag Your A** to Brunch!: 11:30 a.m. at Bourbon & Branch, 705 North 2nd Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.