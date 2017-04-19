LGBTQ Event of the Week: 2017 Transgender HIV Awareness Day

Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

Wednesday is National Transgender HIV Awareness Day.

For its civic timeliness and community-building vibe, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is 2017 Transgender HIV Awareness Day. Recognize this significant day of advocacy with a full lineup of tributes, receptions, and live performances. There is a cash bar with snacks, and proceeds from the entire event go to the Philly AIDS Fund. Chair of the Mayor’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs Sharron Cooks will give a keynote address and serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19th, at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce St. This event is free and open to the public.

Other events to check out this weekend:

THURSDAY
Dining Out for Life 2017: All 200 participating restaurants can be seen here.

FRIDAY
Daddy & Friends: Philly’s Monthly Boylesque Showcase: 7 p.m. at L’Etage, 624 South 6th Street.

The Spruce Foundation’s 2017 Gala: 8 p.m. at Center for Architecture and Design, 1218 Arch Street.

SATURDAY
I’m From Driftwood 4th Annual Spring Brunch: 12:30 p.m. at John C. Anderson Apartments, 251 South 13th Street.

Alice In Wonderland GayBINGO!: 7 p.m. at The Gershman Y, 401 South Broad Street.

SUNDAY
2017 LGBQ&T Connecting Communities BBQ Health-Fair: 11 a.m. at Independence Visitor Center, 1 North Independence Mall West.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.

