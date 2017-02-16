For its diverse lineup of entertainment and intersectional harmony, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Queer Performances of Color. This edition’s theme is “Empowering Women of Color Through Intersectional Feminism” as your favorite queer female performers “show unity and solidarity in our community.” Guests can expect performances fromSelene Rose, VinChelle, Jakeya, Isa Ardiente, Jaeda, Büm Büm Kapau, and many more. Special guests speakers at the event are Ashley Coleman and Shani Akilah of the Black & Brown Workers Collective. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18th, at CiBo Ristorante Italiano 1227 Walnut Street. Everyone is welcomed and suggested donations are $5 to $20.

Other events to check out this weekend:

SATURDAY

Fifty Shades Darker GayBINGO!: 7 p.m. at The Gershman Y, 401 South Broad Street.

The Eric Jaffe Show: 7:30 p.m. at Tavern on Camac, 243 South Camac Street.

SUNDAY

JAWBREAKER: The Peachy Fucking Keen Tribute Show: 8 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.