Temple University Now Offers Gender-Inclusive Housing

Starting this fall, students can opt to share suites, apartments or dorms on campus “regardless of biological sex, gender expression, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Temple University is offering gender-inclusive housing to students looking to live on campus this fall.

Five residential buildings – Morgan Hall, Temple Towers, White Hall, 1940 and the Podiatry Residence Hall – will all offer gender-inclusive options for students who prefer “to share a suite or apartment on campus with other students regardless of biological sex, gender expression, gender identity or sexual orientation,” according to a statement posted on the university’s website.

Gender-inclusive housing options were approved by the university’s board of trustees last December, following at least two years of mounting pressure from students and organizations like Temple Student Government, the Residence Hall Association, Queer Student Union and Queer People of Color and Students for Trans Awareness Rights.

“We want to acknowledge the diverse needs of our students and further develop a residence hall environment that is positive and respectful for all residents,” University Housing and Residential Life director Kevin Williams said in a statement. “It also enhances the on-campus living experience by allowing students to live with those they feel most comfortable, extending beyond individuals of the same gender.”

Students must apply for gender-inclusive housing through the university’s online housing application.

Titus Knox, TSG’s director of student affairs, said in a statement that “for the LGBT community in particular, this allows a marginalized student population to have the same option that other students have – a living space that they prefer.”

