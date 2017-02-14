Mayor’s Office Announces Appointments to the Commission on LGBT Affairs

The 23 members will advise the Mayor on policies affecting the LGBT community and “support and amplify the work of the Office of LGBT Affairs.”

A day after announcing Amber Hikes as the new director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, the Mayor’s Office has released its long-awaited list of appointees to the Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs. The commission’s 23 members were selected through an application and review process that involved the Office of Diversity & Inclusion, the Office of LGBT Affairs, and the Mayor’s Office.

“Philadelphia values and promotes diversity and the contributions of our LGBT community,” said Mayor Kenney in a statement. “I appreciate the commitment of these stellar individuals to serve on the LGBT Commission, and I believe the city will benefit from their rich and varied perspectives.”

“I am overjoyed and honored to work with the newly appointed Commission on LGBT Affairs,” said Hikes. “These 23 individuals represent some of the greatest, most dynamic minds of our community, and I am grateful for their steadfast commitment to Philadelphia’s LGBTQ population. I look forward to serving with this vibrant team as we address the needs of our community and elevate the voices of our most underserved community members.”

The majority of the volunteer commission is of color, and members are tasked with advising the Kenney administration on ways to “increase LGBT community access to government resources and sharing information with various LGBT communities about relevant government efforts.” They will also be helping the Office of LGBT Affairs with raising LGBT community concerns to the attention of all relevant city agencies and developing solutions while connecting regularly with LGBT organizations and individuals outside the Commission and/or city government.

Here’s the full list and affiliations of the appointees: