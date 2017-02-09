Plus other awesome events worthy of your attendance.

For its competitive spirit and edgy dress code, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Mr. & Ms. Philadelphia Leather Contest 2017. This time around, the Bike Stop and Philadelphians MC are asking you to “strap on your hottest gear, grab all your friends, and don’t forget your cellphone so you can vote online and help decide the winner!” Guests can expect to compete and/or vote for the Bar Wear, Hot Wear, Formal Wear, and Audience Vote categories. There is a cash bar with snacks, with an afterparty following the crowning of the winners. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 7th, at the Bike Stop, 206 South Quince Street.

Other events to check out this weekend:

FRIDAY

8th Annual Justice in Action: 11:30 a.m. at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market Street.

The Anna Wintour Musical BYOB: 8 p.m. at Kimmel Center, 260 South Broad Street.

SATURDAY

Valentine’s With The DIVAS: 8 p.m. at Blaze’s 2nd Story Loft Bar, 2372 Orthodox Street.

No Beckys on Deck ~ QTPoC Dance Party: 10 p.m. at The Sankofa House, 906 South 49th Street.

SUNDAY

Amateur Drag Night: 8 p.m. at L’Etage, 624 South 6th Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.