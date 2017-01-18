Creating Change 2017 Is Finally Here: Our Recommended Events

The nation’s largest LGBTQ conference is in Philly this week. Check out our roundup of must-attend events.

More than 4,000 people will begin arriving in Center City on Wednesday for Creating Change 2017, the nation’s largest LGBTQ conference. The 29th-annual conference, presented by the National LGBTQ Task Force, runs daily through Sunday, January 22nd, at the Philadelphia Downtown Marriott, 1201 Market Street. Centered this year around the theme of “Advancing LGBTQ Liberation Together,” the conference will feature workshop presenters and performers from diverse racial, religious, gender, age, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Here’s our roundup of the must-attend events throughout the conference:

WEDNESDAY

Racial Justice Institute: Building an Anti-Racist LGBTQ Movement!, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II — Forward Together: The Prophetic Post Election Call to Action!, 8 p.m.–10 p.m.

Queerly Love Dance Party, 10 p.m.–midnight

FRIDAY

Convergence: Forging the Path to END HIV and The State of the Movement Address, 12:30 p.m.–2:30 p.m.

To Pimp a Butterfly: Creating Movements Too Good to Fund, 3 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Agents of Change Love Ball 2017, 10 p.m.–midnight

SATURDAY

Philadelphia Women’s March, hotel lobby meet-up at 12:30 p.m.

MasQUEERAde Ball for Youth, 8 p.m.–midnight

Boomers Dance! Made for Baby Boomers, Fun Enough for X’ers and Millennials, 9 p.m.–midnight

SUNDAY

Brunch with performer Alex Newell, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

For those interested in registering on site, check out their official website.