“Something of a Different Color” is an MLK weekend kickoff in the Gayborhood.

For its diversity and charitable vibe, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is Something of a Different Color. This is event is an all-inclusive gala that includes drag performers, burlesque performers, and visual artists of color. Centered around forming “solidarity against racism, misogyny and transphobia,” the event is a kickoff for the Team Bayard MLK Day of Service. Starring Sapphira Cristal and Icon Ebony-Fierce, the charity event also features performances by Ann Artist, Dee Composed, The Means, Dada Cos, and Honey Davenport. With live music by DJ J Clef, proceeds will support the efforts of The William Way Center and the artists. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 13th, at William Way LGBT Community Center, 1315 Spruce Street. Food, snacks and beverages will be served; donations are requested on a sliding scale of $5 to $500.

Other events to check out this weekend:

FRIDAY
LGBT/ Non-Binary Pride Celebration: 1 p.m. at Washington Square Park, 7th and Spruce streets.

Eat Your Beats: 10 p.m. at Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 North 11th Street.

SATURDAY
This Little Piggy – January Edition!: 10 p.m. at Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 North 11th Street.

SUNDAY
Buck’s Junk: 9 p.m. at Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor Street.

NOTE: If you have weekend LGBTQ events that you would like considered for our top picks, please email us at gphilly@phillymag.com.

