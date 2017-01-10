PCHR Is Holding a “Know Your Rights” Session on Gayborhood Racism

The event on Wednesday is less than two weeks before the commission releases its recommendations for combating Gayborhood racism.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations (PCHR) will host a “Know Your Rights” workshop at the William Way LGBT Community Center. The event, aimed at providing training and general information on how to report discrimination, will take place less than two weeks before the commission releases its recommendations for combating Gayborhood racism on January 23rd.

“It’s a part of our commitment to create new tools, strategies, and resources for members of the LGBTQ community,” Rue Landau, PCHR executive director, told G Philly. “In addition, the Hearing on Racism and Discrimination in the LGBTQ Community now has a dedicated page on our website with links to the transcript and other resources referenced at the hearing. As always, people are welcome to file complaints or report bias incidents to our office at pchr@phila.gov or by calling 215-686-4670.”

The training will be centered around how members of the community understand and protect themselves under the city’s Fair Practices Ordinance, an all-inclusive nondiscrimination law. City Councilman-at-Large Derek Green has proposed two companion bills that would keep businesses from acquiring or possessing the commercial activity license needed to operate within the City of Philadelphia if they are found to discriminate against patrons. As Green previously told G Philly, “passionate statements that were made during the October 25th Commission on Human Relations hearing” inspired him to propose the bills.

Wednesday’s workshop will be led by Landau and PCHR deputy director Pam Gwaltney, and will feature a presentation, informational pamphlets, and a talkback Q&A session for attendees. The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 6 p.m. at William Way, 1315 Spruce Street.