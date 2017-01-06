For its charitable game-show entertainment and classic Hollywood nostalgia, this week’s LGBTQ event of the week is GayBINGO’s Follow the Yellow Brick Road This time around, your favorite BVDs (Bingo Verifying Divas) are “off to see the wizard” with live music and exciting giveaways. Guests can expect to be dazzled by incredible drag performances while playing one of the most spectacular rounds of gay bingo in the region. There is a cash bar with snacks, and proceeds from the entire event go to the Philly AIDS Fund. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 7th, at The Gershman Y, 401 South Broad Street. Tickets

Other events to check out this weekend:

FRIDAY

Nasty Women: Opening Reception: 5 p.m. at ABD Photography, 319 North 11th Street.

SATURDAY

Gay and Lesbian Quarterly Caucus of the Modern Language Association Awards Party: 9 p.m. at The Bike Stop, 206 South Quince Street.

SUNDAY

Amateur Drag Night: 8 p.m. at L’Etage, 624 South 6th Street.

