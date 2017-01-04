GoFundMe Launches to Pay for Burial Services for Community Advocate

Gayborhood community leaders and nonprofit organizations are mourning the untimely death of HIV-prevention advocate Chris Collins, 36, on Tuesday morning. The cause of death has not been made public.

“Chris was like my brother. We were connected through ballroom and he took me in as family,” Jamal Harrington told G Philly. “He had an extended family, he touched everyone.” Harrington, 35, created a GoFundMe campaign on Wednesday to raise money for Collins’s burial expenses. In just a few hours, the campaign has raised nearly half of its $5,000 goal. “This was only a small thank you for everything he has done for me and the community,” Harrington said. “That’s what family do.”

For those interested in contributing or supporting the endeavor, check out the link here.