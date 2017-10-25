El Wingador Is Helping Puerto Rico With…Waffles?

Proceeds from the Wing Bowl champ’s collab with Waffatopia will go to hurricane relief.

The last time we heard from Bill Simmons — better known as El Wingador, five-time Wing Bowl champion — he was raising funds to open his own chicken restaurant, El Wingador Serious Fricken Chicken.

Simmons is, er, still in the process of raising capital for the venture. But in the meantime, he’s partnered with Conshohocken-based Waffatopia on a special new waffle flavor — and the proceeds will benefit hurricane relief efforts in still-struggling Puerto Rico.

Waffatopia makes Belgian-style caramelized Liège waffles in flavors like cinnamon vanilla, birthday cake, and maple with Dad’s Hat Rye. Owners Brian and Andrea Polizzi worked with Simmons to develop a special mango habanero-flavored waffle — a nod to Simmons’s Puerto Rican roots. They recommend serving the waffle topped with meats like pork sausage or (of course) chicken.

Proceeds from the sale of the new waffle will be donated to #ChefsforPuertoRico, part of chef Jose Andres’s World Central Kitchen project that’s provided nearly 1.5 million meals to families in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria struck last month.

The partnership with Simmons also marks the first in Waffatopia’s new Chef Series; they’ve got special waffle collaborations lined up with the likes of Patrick Feury, Michael Solomonov, and Darryl Harmon, whom they call the “unofficial waffle king of New York.”

You can order a box of El Wingador waffles here, or donate directly to World Central kitchen here.

