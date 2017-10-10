Help Puerto Rico, Get Free Rare Beer at Dock Street Cannery

The good folks at Dock Street Brewery make it a habit of supporting their community. Their regular Free Rare Beers for School Supplies program gives beer lovers the opportunity to bring in essential items that go to neighborhood schools and educational programs like Mighty Writers. Customers trade those supplies for special-edition brews.

On Thursday, October 12th, they’re shifting their focus: Instead of notebooks and backpacks, they’re collecting much-needed items to send to the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico at their small plates-and-cocktails offshoot, Dock Street Cannery & Lounge, around the corner from the brewery at 705 South 50th Street.

At Thursday’s trade-in, customers can bring in items like diapers, non-perishable foods, first aid and household items, and construction supplies to trade for a double dry-hopped and fruited grisette, a light, farmhouse wheat beer style. (Keep in mind that donated items must be non-perishable, not second-hand, and must not contain liquids, and that open or unsealed donations of food or hygiene supplies won’t be accepted.)

Bring in these much-needed supplies and get a chance to sip on this rare beer on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. You can check out the full list of supplies eligible for the trade-in here.

Free Rare Beer for Puerto Rico Supplies [Official]

Dock Street Brewery [Foobooz]