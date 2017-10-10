Doobies Owner Makes the Cover of a New David Bowie Book

Patti Brett didn’t really plan to cover the dimly lit, wooden walls of Doobies Bar in David Bowie paraphernalia – it sort of just happened.

The only Bowie-centric decoration Brett really sought out was the bar’s famous jukebox, chock-full of tunes from Space Oddity, Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes and more, plus other albums she’s curated since the ’70s. But as for the posters and paintings of Ziggy Stardust – well, those sort of just found their way into her beloved Rittenhouse dive, located at the corner 22nd and Pine. Read more »