Pizzeria Stella Is Throwing a Beer and Sangria Garden Block Party Today

They’re taking over The Shambles at Headhouse Square to mark eight years in business.

Pizzeria Stella — maker of great wood-fired pies and a two-time Best of Philly winner for their excellent pastas — is celebrating eight years in business today with a block party under The Shambles at Headhouse Square.

The festivities include a pop-up beer and sangria garden (featuring Italian beers, of course) along with family fun stuff like pony rides, face painting, and carnival games. Rumor has it that the Phillie Phanatic will be making an appearance, too.

Food-wise, the entire Pizzeria Stella menu will be available for takeout from the restaurant, which is right across the street.

The fun starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. today, October 9th.

Pizzeria Stella [Foobooz]