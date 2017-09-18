The 50 Best Bars in Philadelphia: 2017 Edition

Took long enough.

Foobooz has finally released 2017’s 50 Best Bars in Philadelphia, our oft-debated, never stagnant, always useful list of crowd-favorite watering holes, cocktail bars, and dives.

We’ve compiled this list the same way we’ve always compiled this list: We turned to our most in-the-know friends — food writers, editors and critics, distillers, brewers and industry pros, whiskey lovers, beer nerds, winos and cocktail chasers — and we asked them to rank their favorite spots. We tallied their votes (and, of course, our votes, too), and threw ’em into this crazy Excel algorithm, and out popped the official 2017 ranking of the 50 best bars in Philly — the most accurate one there is.

Unless you think it isn’t. If that’s the case, let us know in the comments.

Without further ado…