Some Actual World Famous Chefs Are Coming to Cook for You at Vetri

Vetri, the flagship restaurant in Marc Vetri’s empire – and the only one still under his ownership after most of Vetri Family’s concepts were sold to Urban Outfitters in 2015 — turns 20 next year. On September 22, 2018, to be exact.

And to celebrate two decades in business, Vetri is bringing in a slate of A-list chefs hailing from Montreal to Modena to San Fransisco for a series of exclusive, intimate dinners starting in November.

Seven top-tier chefs will present one-night-only menus in the restaurant’s upstairs private dining space, which means that only 18 tickets — $350 each — are available for each one.

Chef and author Gabrielle Hamilton of New York’s Prune kicks off the series on November 17th, with Fred Morin from Montreal’s lauded Joe Beef stopping by in January. And Massimo Bottura, whose Osteria Francescana was featured in the first season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None and ranked as the number one restaurant in the world in 2016 — is coming next spring (tickets to his dinner are a bit pricier: $500).

Dates for celebrity chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon — whose dinners will also cost $500 per ticket — have yet to be scheduled.

Check out the full slate of star chefs below — and mark your calendars for Friday, September 22nd, when tickets go on sale (look for a link on the Vetri website when the time comes to purchase).

Vetri

20th Anniversary Series

Gabrielle Hamilton (Prune, NYC): November 17, 2017

Fred Morin (Joe Beef, Montreal): January 22, 2018

Paul Kahan (One Off Hospitality Group, Chicago): March 29, 2018

Massimo Bottura (Osteria Francescana, Modena): April 11, 2018

Michael Tusk (Quince, San Francisco): September 13, 2018

Bobby Flay: Date to be announced

Michael Symon: Date to be announced

Vetri [Foobooz]