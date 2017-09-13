Philly’s Best Distillers Are Throwing Another Party

A couple weeks ago, a bunch of the best distillers in the region packed up their whiskey, gin and rum and brought it all over to the brand new Philadelphia Distilling mothership in Fishtown for a party to benefit Philadelphia Craft Spirits Week–the all-local, hard liquor version of Beer Week, happening at the end of October.

That event went well enough that they’re doing it all over again, only this time they’re heading out to the suburbs. Specifically to Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville where they’ll be pouring samples, shaking cocktails and doing giveaways for four solid hours on Saturday, September 23rd.

So here are the details.

What: Philly Craft Spirits Week Preview Party

Where: Bluebird Distilling, 100 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

When: Saturday, September 23rd, 2pm-6pm

Tickets are $30, which is a killer deal considering there’ll be more than a half-dozen local distillers pouring samples all afternoon, and bringing out some of their best bottles for the occasion. There’ll also be barbecue from Uncle B’s BBQ, which will be setting up their food truck outside, and the bar inside Bluebird’s tasting room will also be selling additional cocktails–just in case all the free booze isn’t enough for you. For those of you looking to stock up at home, there’ll also be another raffle of gift baskets from each of the participating distillers, plus a big basket which includes bottles from all the participating distilleries, plus hats, sunglasses, tee-shirts and whatever other swag they feel like throwing in. It’s a damn fine way to fit out your bar at home with local spirits. All you gotta be is a little bit lucky.

Having a few drinks with your friends and neighbors, getting to meet your local distillers and maybe going home with some free booze? Sounds like a damn fine way to spend a Saturday. Here’s hoping we’ll see you all there.

Tickets for the Bluebird Distilling PCSW Preview party went on sale this morning. Get yours at the link below.

Philly Craft Spirits Week Preview Party at Bluebird Distilling [Eventbrite]