An Ice Cream Ad That Will Give You Dystopian Nightmares

Happy Monday, everyone. Want to kick the week off right? There’s this new ad from Halo Top ice cream that everyone is talking about. Because it is horrifying, weird, creepy, cute, and basically a tiny Terry Gilliam film which plays out start to finish in just 94 seconds. It will seriously mess you up.

So that’s where we’re gonna start.

Everyone you love is gone…

Yeah, here’s the ad. I guarantee you’ll watch it more than once.

What is it with ice cream companies and their creepy-ass advertising? It’s not like Halo Top is the only one working in the nightmare space.

And now for something completely different

Though I’m not sure it is any less frightening in the long run. Computer scientists are teaching robots to write Yelp reviews. And they (the robots) are getting really, really good at it.

Crowdsourcing the future

Coca-Cola has announced that it wants to cut sugar out of Coke. But they don’t want to, you know, figure out how to do that on their own. So they’re willing to pay someone else to do it for them. Hence, this crowd-sourcing campaign which will pay $1 million dollars to someone who finds “a naturally sourced, safe, low- or no-calorie compound that creates the taste sensation of sugar when used in beverages.” Check out the details from our friends over at The Salt.

Would you eat chicken sashimi?

No no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no, wait…maybe?

And finally, some dessert

You guys remember Dominique Ansel? He’s the baker who invented the cronut. And he’s kind of a genius, despite all the myriad horrors that followed in the wake of the cronut insanity. He’s been working steadily on strange, mind-bending desserts, but now has come up with one you’ve just got to see for yourself. He’s calling it “Dessert Crab” and, seriously, just click through and take a look.